BMW India To Launch New X3, R 1300 GSA, S 1000 RR At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check Details

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW Group India will be launching new models at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled from January 17-22. The automaker will be launching the new X3, R 1300 GS Adventure, and more. Apart from these, other models like the M2, M5, BMW M 1000 XR, BMW R 1300 GS, and more will also be showcased at the Expo.

Let us discuss the upcoming launches from BMW at Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

BMW X3:

The first launch by BMW at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be the X3. The upcoming X3 has a new design for the LED headlamps and DRLs. The rear of the X3 is revised and has a new design for the taillamps. The grill will feature the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect, which is based on BMW Operating System 9.

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure:

In the motorcycle segment, the BMW Motorrad will be launching two new motorcycles for the Indian market, the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure and the S 1000 RR. The upcoming R 1300 GS Adventure will have a new design language. The automaker says the forthcoming S 1000 RR will have improved performance and an enhanced feature list.

MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack:

MINI will be launching a special edition of the Cooper S at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company will launch the MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack. According to the automaker, it will have an exclusive paint scheme and black accents, rear spoiler and alloy wheels.

Other Models At Expo: