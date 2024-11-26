Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:35 IST, November 26th 2024

Honda Activa Electric Set To Launch On 27 November: What To Expect

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India is set to debut with its first electric scooter in India. Here is everything you should know about:

Reported by: Auto Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

Upcoming Honda Activa Electric: Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India is set to debut with its first electric scooter in India. The Japanese automaker will launch its first electric scooter on November 27. The automaker has revealed a few details about the upcoming electric scooter, including the battery technology and features. The new electric scooter for India will have a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, and decent boot space with swappable batteries. As per media reports, the name of the electric scooter might be Activa-E.

Let us look at the details of the upcoming Honda Activa Electric scooter:

Honda Activa Electric: Design

As per the teaser videos shared by Honda Motorcycles, the Activa Electric will have an LED headlight setup, mounted on the apron and spans across the length. The seat length is expected to be long and will be a single piece.

Honda Activa Electric: Features

The upcoming Honda Activa Electric will be available with a TFT display in the higher variants and a smaller screen in the lower trims. The higher variants will be offered with features such as in-built navigation, geo-fencing, and more. Additionally, the Activa Electric will also be offered with two riding modes, Standard and Sport. The teaser also highlights the layout of the TFT instrument cluster, having bars for range and power. The lower trims of the Activa Electric will also be available with riding modes.

Also Read: Top 5 two-wheeler OEMs with highest sales in September 2024

Honda Activa Electric: Battery and Range

As per the teasers shared by Honda Motorcycles the upcoming Honda Activa Electric will be offered with swappable batteries. It will have two batteries on offer and the storage space is slightly compromised. Coming to the range, on a full 100 per cent charge, the Activa Electric will have a range of 104 km on the standard mode. In the sports mode, the range will be slightly less on offer.

Honda Activa Electric: Charging

In the recent teaser shared by the Japanese automaker, there is a provision for small and compact charger to charge the batteries.

 

 

Updated 17:35 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.