Honda Motorcycles India Recalls CRF1100 Africa Twin Units To Rectify Throttle Operation

HMSI Issues A Recall: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has issued a recall of its certain units of CRF1100 Africa Twin to rectify issues with throttle operation. According to a statement, this voluntary recall from the two-wheeler manufacturer is aligned with the global market action.

Which Models Are Affected?

As per the statement from the company, the recall affects certain units of CRF1100 Africa Twin adventure motorcycle, which are manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022.

What Is The Recall About?

Honda Motorcycles India has identified a problem with the Africa Twin's throttle operation. The concern is during the acceleration of the motorcycle, the wheelie control system may get activated unexpectedly. The statement from the company said that this unexpected activation in some cases may lead to a loss of balance of the motorcycle, thus leading to an accident.

What Is The Solution?

As a corrective measure, the automaker said that it would be updating the Electronically Controlled Unit (ECU) software in the affected motorcycles with the correct programming.

What Is The Cost Of Repair?

The company said that this would be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle. This update of the ECU of the affected models shall be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India, it added.

How To Check If Your Vehicle Is A Part Of Recall?

All the customers can check if their motorcycle falls under this recall campaign by submitting their unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website. To avoid any inconvenience or waiting time at the dealership, all the affected customers are requested to book their service appointments in advance as per their availability.

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price: