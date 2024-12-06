MG Cars Price Hike: JSW MG Motor India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January.

The price increase is a result of continuously rising input costs and other external factors, the automaker said in a statement.

"Our dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability remains a priority and drives us to improve our offerings continuously. In doing so, minor price adjustments are inevitable to offset the rising input costs," JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Satinder Singh Bajwa said.

While the company tries to minimise the impact on customers, a marginal price increase shields it from inflationary challenges, he added.

This development shortly comes after the company recorded total sales of 6,019 units in November 2024. According to the data from SIAM, the auto manufacturer recorded a growth of 1,865 units. It resulted in a growth of 44.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On the contrary, the automaker saw a decline of 1,026 units, resulting in a fall of 14.6 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

In terms of EV sales, the company recorded total sales of 3,126 units. According to the data from Vahan Portal, the company recorded a growth of 15 per cent as compared to October 2024. As compared to November 2023, JSW MG Motor India saw a growth of 227 per cent.