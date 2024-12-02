Search icon
Published 14:29 IST, December 2nd 2024

Mahindra Sells Over 79,000 Units in November, Sales Up 12%

Mahindra announced that its total sales saw a surge of 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded total sales of 79,083 units in November 2024.

Reported by: Auto Desk
Mahindra XUV 3XO | Image: Mahindra

Sales of Mahindra In Nov: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced that its total sales saw a surge of 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The automaker recorded total sales of 79,083 units in November.

As compared to November 2023, Mahindra had dispatched 70,576 units to dealers.

Sales In Utility Vehicle Segment:

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 46,222 vehicles in the domestic market. According to a statement from Mahindra and Mahindra, the company saw a growth of 16 per cent on a year-on-year basis, over 39,981 units in the year-ago period.

Exports of Utility Vehicles:

As per the statement, Mahindra sold 47,294 utility vehicles, including exports, last month.

Domestic Sales Of Commercial Vehicles:

In the commercial vehicle segment, the domestic sales of Mahindra and Mahindra stood at 22,042 units in November last year.

Tractor Sales:

Mahindra and Mahindra, in their statement, highlighted that the total sales of tractors including domestic sales and exports were at 33,378 units in November 2024. as against 32,074 units for the same period last year. There was a growth of 1,304 units, and saw a growth of 3.90 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Better Boot Space

Domestic Sales Of Tractors:

Mahindra sold 31,746 units of tractors in November 2024 in the domestic market. There was a growth of 677 units as compared to 31,069 units in November 2023. The tractor sales saw a surge of 2.13 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Exports Of Tractors:

The exports of tractors for November stood at 1,632 units. There was a growth of 627 units as compared to 1,005 units in November 2023. There was a growth of 38.41 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Mahindra’s Recent Developments:

Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched two new electric cars in India, the XEV 9e and BE 6e. The XEV 9e and the BE 6e are available with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Updated 14:29 IST, December 2nd 2024

