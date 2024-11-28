Key Highlights of XEV 9e and BE 6e: Mahindra and Mahindra launched two new EVs in India, the BE 6e and the XEV 9e in India. The BE 6e and the XEV 9e are based on the INGLO architecture, in which the battery is placed on the floor, resulting in better interior space. In terms of design, the BE 6e and the XEV 9e have sharp cuts and creases and the sloping roofline provides a coupe styling. Mahindra offers a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack in the XEV 9e and BE 6e.

Let us look at the top highlights of the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e:

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Design:

The design of the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e is futuristic. There are sharp cuts and creases on the exteriors. Both the 6e and the XEV 9e have a sloping roof line, giving it a coupe style. The front comes with LED headlights and LED DRLs and the logos of the Mahindra and BE are illuminated. The SUV runs on 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels, which are aerodynamic. At the rear, there are connected LED DRLs and the XEV 9e has a functional spoiler for better aerodynamics.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Interiors:

The interiors of the Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are modernly designed. Both the SUVs offer fighter jet-styled ambiance. The XEV 9e is offered with a triple screen layout and the BE 6e is offered with a dual screen setup oriented towards the driver. Since the battery of the BE 6e and the XEV 9e are placed under the floor, there is a flat floor available which results in better space at the rear. The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are offered with panoramic moonroofs with ambient lighting, which brings in more light in the cabin.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Features:

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e come with a comprehensive set of features. The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are equipped with an MAIA in-car connectivity suite, that offers a plethora of connected car features. There are dual-wireless chargers, a 360-degree camera with an interior camera, and a 16-speaker audio system from Harmon Kardon with Dolby Atmos.

For safety, there are six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS features, which are camera and radar-operated.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Battery and Range:

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are available with a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack. Mahindra claims that XEV 9e has a range of 682km on a single charge from the 79kWh battery pack. The 59kWh battery pack has an MIDC range of 542km. The BE 6e has an ARAI range of 682km from the 79kWh battery pack.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Motor Specifications:

The Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e are equipped with a single motor at the rear axle. The motor produces 282 BHP and 380 Nm torque, which is channeled to the rear wheels of the SUV.

Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e Price: