Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter: The electric two-wheeler market in India saw a surge in demand. Ola Electric, India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer has teased new details of its upcoming electric two-wheeler, which would be catering to the last-mile mobility segment. Currently, Ola Electric offers scooters in the passenger vehicle category. Ola Electric’s founder, Bhavish Aggarwal has teased the upcoming electric scooter in the commercial segment highlighting the swappable battery technology and some key features of the electric scooter.

Let us have a look at the details of the upcoming electric scooter from Ola Electric:

Ola Electric’s Swappable Battery:

From the images shared, it is evident that the upcoming electric scooter will have the provision for a swappable battery and it is also possible that the company might offer battery rental, the Battery-as-a-Service (B-a-a-S) to get the cost more effective. The automaker has not revealed the specifications of the battery. There might be some space for storage near the battery.

Ola Electric's Upcoming Scooter Other Details:

Apart from the swappable battery technology, the automaker also revealed the side profile and some key details. The upcoming electric scooter from Ola will be powered by a BLDC hub motor and will have drum brakes on offer. The electric scooter will have a side rail to ensure protection of the body of the scooter if there’s a crash. The footpegs are simply laid on either side. The rear will have an extended luggage area, that could help in increasing the payload capacity of the scooter.

Ola Electric Roadster Electric Motorcycle:

Ola Electric in August launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India. The Roadster Series is available in Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro variants and is offered with multiple battery packs. The price of the Roadster X starts at Rs 75,000 and the deliveries will commence from 2025.

Ola Electric's Scooters: