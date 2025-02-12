Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:44 IST, February 12th 2025

Our Aim Is Cooperation With Nissan, Not Acquisition: Foxconn

The chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday that the company's aim is cooperation with Nissan, not acquisition, as the Japanese automaker's future hangs in the balance after stepping back from merger talks with Honda.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Foxconn | Image: Shutterstock

Honda Nissan Merger: The chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday that the company's aim is cooperation with Nissan, not acquisition, as the Japanese automaker's future hangs in the balance after stepping back from merger talks with Honda.

Struggling Nissan is again at a crossroads after sources said last week that negotiations with bigger rival Honda to create the world's No. 4 automaker had been complicated by growing differences.

The deal would have been the latest change in the car industry facing a huge threat from China's BYD and other electric vehicle entrants.

Nissan is open to working with new partners such as Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's main iPhone maker, sources said last week.

Speaking to reporters at Foxconn's corporate headquarters in New Taipei, outside the capital Taipei, its Chairman Young Liu said his company was not looking to acquire Nissan, but it would consider taking a stake if that was needed for cooperation.

"Purchasing its shares is not our aim; our aim is cooperation," he added, in Foxconn's first public comments about its talks with Nissan.

Foxconn is also talking about cooperation with France's Renault given that company's stake in Nissan, Liu said. Renault owns 36% of Nissan, including 18.7% in a French trust.

Nissan and Renault declined to comment on Liu's remarks.

Nissan shares ended down around 6%, while Foxconn shares closed 1.1% lower. Nissan and Honda are both due to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday.

While Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, is best known for its role as an Apple supplier, it also has ambitions in the electric vehicle sector as it seeks to diversify its business.

Liu said Foxconn would not get into being an auto "brand" and would only provide commissioned design and manufacturing services.

Also Read: Nissan CEO Tells Honda Counterpart He Wants To Scrap Merger Talks

Updated 17:44 IST, February 12th 2025

Recommended

‘India’s Got Latent Not Scripted,' Says Apoorva In Police Statement
Entertainment News
The Evolution of Leisure: From Board Games to Digital Play
Initiatives News
Why I Want The Right to Die: 85-Year-Old Karibasamma Speaks To Republic
India News
India vs England, 3rd ODI, Live Updates: England Need 357 Runs To Win
SportFit
BeerBiceps Row LIVE: Apoorva Says India’s Got Latent 'Not Scripted'
Entertainment News
Nita Ambani to Showcase India's Contribution to the World at Harvard
India News
Virat Kohli Breaks Yet Another Sachin Tendulkar Record In Ahmedabad
SportFit
PM, Macron Review Cooperation In Defence, Nuclear Energy & Space | LIVE
India News
Audi A8L and RS5 Sportback Discontinued in India
Automobile News
Ranveer's Rumoured Gf's Cryptic Post Goes Viral Amid IGL Controversy
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: