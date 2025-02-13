Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge Marginally in January 2025: Check Details

SIAM January 2025 Data: The dispatches of Passenger vehicles from automakers to the dealerships saw a surge of 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January. According to the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), it saw dispatches of 3,99,386 units, which was driven by strong demand for utility vehicles. In January 2024, the total passenger vehicle wholesales were recorded at 3,93,074 units.

SIAM stated that January saw the highest-ever passenger vehicle dispatch.

Utility Vehicle Dispatch:

In the utility vehicle segment, it saw dispatches from auto manufacturers to their respective dealers an increase of 6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. It saw dispatches of 2,12,995 units in January 2025 as against 2,00,917 units in January 2024.

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales:

According to SIAM, in the passenger car segment, the wholesales were flat at 1,27,065 units in January 2025 as compared with 1,26,505 units in January 2024.

"Passenger Vehicles posted its highest-ever sales of January in 2025 of 3.99 lakh units, with a growth of 1.6 per cent as compared to January 2024," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon stated.

Van Dispatches:

In the van segment, there was a decline recorded in the dispatches last month. It saw a fall of 6.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, to 11,250 units in January 2025 from 12,019 units in January 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Dispatches in January 2025:

According to SIAM, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,73,599 units in January 2025, a surge of 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis as compared to January 2024, having 1,66,802 units

Hyundai Dispatches in January 2025:

Hyundai Motor India dispatched 54,003 units to dealerships in January 2025, having a decline of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis as against 57,115 units in January 2024.

Mahindra Dispatches in January 2025:

Mahindra & Mahindra saw its wholesale grow to 50,659 units in January 2025 from 43,068 units in January 2024.

Two-wheeler Dispatches in January 2025:

According to SIAM, the two-wheeler dispatches from automakers the dealers saw an increase of 2.1 per cent year-on-year basis, at 15,26,218 units last month as against 14,95,183 units in January 2024.

Scooter Dispatches in January 2025:

The scooter dispatches saw a rise of 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 5,48,201 units last month.

Motorcycle Dispatches in January 2025:

In the motorcycle segment, the sales however recorded a decline of 3.1 per cent year-on-year to 9,36,145 units in January.

Moped Dispatches in January 2025:

Moped sales declined marginally year-on-year to 41,872 units last month.

Three-wheeler Dispatches:

Total three-wheeler dispatches rose by 7.7 per cent year-on-year to 58,167 units, from 53,991 units in January last year.