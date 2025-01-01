Search icon
Published 16:29 IST, January 1st 2025

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 29% Sales Growth: Here’s Everything You Must Know

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had reported a surge in its sales in December 2024. The company saw a rise of 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Check Details:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Toyota Innova Hycross | Image: Toyota

Toyota's Sales in December: Toyota Kirloskar Motor had reported a surge in its sales in December 2024. The company saw a rise of 29  per cent on a year-on-year basis in sales, which were recorded at 29,529 units as compared to 22,867 units in the same month a year ago.

Toyota’s Domestic Sales:

According to a statement, the company sold 24,887 units in the domestic market

Toyota’s Exports:

The auto manufacturer in a statement said that it exported 4,642 units in December 2024.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV to MG Cyberster: Top 5 Upcoming Car Launches at Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025

Toyota’s Calender Year Sales:

The company further declared that it saw its best-ever calendar year sales in 2024. The sales stood at 3,26,329 units, which was 40 per cent higher as compared to 2,33,346 units sold in 2023.

"The SUV and MPV segments being key contributors grew at 20 per cent over the same period last year. We are also observing a growing shift of consumer preferences towards vehicles offering sustainability, value proposition of dependability quotient, enhanced safety and better resale value which is boosting our sales," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business , Sabari Manohar said.

On the outlook, he said, "Given the existing trend, we are confident of further consolidating our market position thus playing a larger role in driving sustainable mobility along with globalising India's automobile manufacturing base."

Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike:

The company recently announced a price hike on Innova Hycross. The car saw a price revision from Rs 17,000 on the base variants to Rs 36,000 on its top-spec variant. Buyers have two engine options to choose in the Innova Hycross lineup.

Toyota’s Recent Launch in 2024:

In 2024, Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the ninth generation of its flagship sedan, the Camry in India. This generation update brings a revised exterior, interiors and a new feature list. It is powered by a 2.5L hybrid petrol engine. The price of Toyota Camry starts at Rs 48.00 Lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also Read: Audi India sales declined by 27% to less than 6,000 units in 2024

(with PTI inputs)

Updated 16:31 IST, January 1st 2025

Business

