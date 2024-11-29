Search icon
Published 14:38 IST, November 29th 2024

Zomato's Rs 8500 Crore QIP - Check Investors, Floor Price, Future Plans

Zomato said “The Fund Raising Committee of the Board of directors of the Company (the “Committee”) has at its meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2024, approve

Reported by: Business Desk
Zomato Concludes Rs 8,500 Cr QIP To Bulk Up Cash Reserves | Image: Republic

Zomato, one of India's leading food and grocery delivery giant has announced that it will raise Rs 8,500 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). Zomato made this announcement via an exchange filing. The Issue of QIP opened on November 25, 2024, and closed on November 28, 2024. In the filing, Zomato said “The Fund Raising Committee of the Board of directors of the Company (the “Committee”) has at its meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2024, approved the issue and allotment.”

Zomato QIP: Share Price?

The food delivery player has approved allotment of over 33 crore shares, at an issue price of Rs 252.62 per equity share. The price includes a discount of ₹13.29 per share, which is 5 per cent of the floor price of ₹265.91.

Zomato QIP: Who Got The Shares?

The maximum shareholding belongs to various funds of Motilal Oswal, followed by different funds of ICICI Prudential, and different funds of HDFC. Kotak and its subsidiaries remain the smallest shareholder. They have all been allocated more than five per cent of the equity shares offered in the issue.  The fundraise will bring about a change in its cap table, giving ownership to domestic investors.

Zomato Fundraise: Use Of Funding

The proceeds are expected to be used to expand its quick commerce arm, Blinkit , at a time when the sector is witnessing a surge in demand, with rivals Swiggy and Zepto simultaneously bulking up their cash reserves to stay in the competition.

Not The Only One: Zomato's Competitors Seek More Funding

Zomato's rival Swiggy has raised over 5000 crores via an IPO in November 2024. Another competitor, Zepto bagged a funding of Rs 3000 crore from Motilal Oswal.

Story continues below advertisement

Zomato has raised multiple rounds in funding, the first one being $1 Million 2010 from Edge Ventures. They still hold 13 per cent share in Zomato.

Updated 14:38 IST, November 29th 2024

