New Delhi, India - In a move that has triggered apprehensions within India’s strategic and security establishment, the Pakistan Army has, for the first time since 1971, reached an agreement with Bangladesh to provide training to its army officers starting February 2025. The collaboration will commence at Mymensingh cantonment, home to the Bangladesh Army’s Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters, according to reliable sources.

This agreement, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, represents a significant shift in Bangladesh’s military alignment. The initial training program, expected to last a year, will involve Maj Gen-ranked officers from Pakistan training Bangladeshi officers.

The Backdrop of the Agreement

The move comes amid efforts by the Yunus-led regime in Bangladesh to strengthen ties with Islamabad. Historically, Pakistan-trained officers held significant sway in the Bangladesh Army for two decades following the country’s independence in 1971. Leaders like General Ziaur Rahman and Lt Gen HM Ershad, both of whom became Presidents of Bangladesh, were products of this influence, advocating an anti-India doctrine.

Bangladesh Army personnel stand guard in front of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's residence. | Credit- AP

Under the Awami League’s rule, particularly under Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Army's leadership became more neutral toward India, with an emphasis on officers born after Bangladesh’s independence. This stance is now perceived to be under threat, as the current regime has initiated legal actions against senior military leaders known for their proximity to the Awami League.

Potential Security Concerns for India

The re-entry of the Pakistan Army into Bangladesh’s defence ecosystem is raising red flags in New Delhi, particularly given the potential for ideological indoctrination. Experts warn that the training may revive anti-India sentiments within the Bangladeshi military, which had been significantly diluted in recent decades.

This development also poses strategic challenges for India’s northeastern states, which are geographically landlocked and reliant on connectivity through Bangladesh. An enhanced Pakistan-Bangladesh defence relationship could exacerbate security vulnerabilities in the region.

Indian and Bangladesh Army troops during Exercise SAMPRITI, March 2013. | Credit- ADGPI

Adding to the concerns, reports suggest that a second ship from Pakistan carrying explosives recently docked at Chittagong Port. The explosives were discovered during a search operation, raising questions about the intent and destination of the cargo.

Pakistan Attempting to Regain Influence

The cooperation agreement is viewed as part of Pakistan’s broader effort to regain influence in South Asia. For Bangladesh, the collaboration signals a potential pivot in its foreign policy, possibly driven by the regime's attempt to diversify its defence relationships amid domestic and international challenges.

For India, this partnership could complicate its diplomatic and military calculus in the region. The Indian establishment may need to re-evaluate its strategies to safeguard its northeastern frontier and maintain its influence in Dhaka.

Trouble Ahead for India?

The discovery of explosives aboard the Pakistani ship adds another layer of complexity to this unfolding story. Bangladeshi authorities are investigating the cargo's origins and intended use, with initial findings suggesting the possibility of subversive activities. This incident has further fueled concerns about Pakistan’s motives and its potential to destabilize the region.

India’s strategic community is closely monitoring the evolving dynamics of the Pakistan-Bangladesh defence relationship. Experts emphasize the need for New Delhi to strengthen its engagement with Dhaka through diplomatic, economic, and security channels. The focus should be on ensuring that Bangladesh remains committed to regional peace and does not become a staging ground for activities adverse to India’s interests.