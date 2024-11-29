India's Gaganyatris Complete First Phase of Training for Historic Axiom-4 Space Mission

Texas, USA - In a historic step towards an ISRO-NASA collaboration for human spaceflight, India’s two astronauts assigned to Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, have successfully completed the first phase of their training in the United States. This milestone marks a significant stride in India's growing presence in international human spaceflight efforts.

The Gaganyatris began their rigorous training in early August 2024, preparing for their roles aboard the private Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). This mission, set to launch no earlier than April 2025, will be operated by Axiom Space using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The Ax-4 mission will include a 14-day stay aboard the ISS, where the crew will conduct scientific research and collaborate on international experiments.

Key Highlights of Phase One Training

The initial training phase focused on a broad spectrum of activities designed to prepare the astronauts for the mission's operational and technical demands. The major components included:

Mission Ground Facility Tours: The astronauts familiarized themselves with critical mission facilities to understand the broader scope of operations. SpaceX Suit Fit Checks: Ensuring the proper fit and functionality of SpaceX's advanced flight suits was a priority. Mission Launch Phase Overviews: Detailed orientations on various stages of the mission launch, from liftoff to low-Earth orbit, were conducted. Space Food Selection: The astronauts reviewed and selected dietary options suitable for the microgravity environment of space. Familiarization with the Spacecraft and ISS: Both astronauts trained on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft's operational systems and the ISS’s onboard modules, focusing on navigation, communication, and daily routines. Emergency Preparedness: Special emphasis was placed on handling emergencies, including medical scenarios that might arise during the mission.

Upcoming Training Modules

With the successful completion of phase one, the Gaganyatris are now gearing up for the next stages of their training. These modules will include:

In-depth Training on the U.S. Orbital Segment: Advanced operations and scientific procedures aboard the ISS will be covered. Microgravity Experimentation: Hands-on practice with scientific experiments designed to utilize the unique microgravity environment. SpaceX Dragon Mission Scenarios: Simulations to prepare for various in-flight situations aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Axiom Mission 4: The Bigger Picture

The Ax-4 mission is part of a series of private spaceflights organized by Axiom Space in collaboration with NASA. Using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, the mission will launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Ax-4 follows the successful precedent set by Ax-1, Ax-2, and Ax-3 missions, and it represents a step forward in privatizing human space exploration.

The inclusion of Indian astronauts in the Ax-4 mission underscores India’s growing influence in global space collaborations. It aligns with ISRO’s broader ambitions to establish a robust human spaceflight program while contributing to international scientific research in space. This participation is a testament to India's scientific prowess and its commitment to fostering partnerships in space exploration.