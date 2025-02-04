Pakistan’s Kashmir Solidarity Day: A Masterclass in Islamabad’s Hypocrisy and Self-Deception

New Delhi, India – On February 5, 2025, Pakistan will once again stage its annual farce of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a state-sponsored spectacle designed to push its false narrative on Jammu & Kashmir. What was originally introduced by Nawaz Sharif in 1990 has now become an annual ritual of misinformation, radicalization, and blatant hypocrisy—a desperate attempt by a failing state to deflect attention from its economic collapse, political chaos, and human rights abuses.

While Islamabad parades itself as a so-called champion of Kashmiri rights, the reality is that Pakistan’s own record is stained with genocide in Bangladesh, ethnic cleansing in Balochistan enforced disappearances in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and illegal suppression in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A Scripted Drama of Lies and Deception

As part of its annual propaganda machinery, Pakistan has planned a series of government-backed events, including rallies, speeches, and media campaigns across the country. Schools, universities, and even mosques have been directed to glorify Pakistan’s “commitment” to Kashmir, despite the country’s complete failure in governance and its international reputation as a sponsor of terrorism.

Pakistani embassies worldwide have also been instructed to orchestrate photo exhibitions, panel discussions, and webinars, aimed at misleading the global community. A week-long exhibition in Brussels, a seminar in Los Angeles, and social media mobilization campaigns in Toronto and London are all part of this coordinated disinformation effort. Pakistani diplomats, many of whom have lost credibility on the world stage, will attempt to amplify false claims of human rights abuses in Jammu & Kashmir, while deliberately ignoring Pakistan’s well-documented role in harbouring terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

Children participate in a rally organized by a Pakistani religious group Jamaat-e-Islami to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore, Feb. 5, 2021. | AP

At home, Pakistan’s state-controlled media outlets, including PTV, ARY News, and The Express Tribune, are expected to flood airwaves and newspapers with fabricated stories, designed to stir hostility against India. The narrative will be carefully scripted—painting Pakistan as a “sympathetic” guardian of Kashmiri rights, despite its own history of brutality, religious extremism, and state-sponsored terrorism.

Pakistan’s Obsession with Kashmir: A Smokescreen for Domestic Failures

The timing of this state-sponsored charade is not coincidental. Pakistan is currently facing one of the worst economic crises in its history, with inflation above 30%, record-breaking unemployment, and a currency in free fall. The IMF bailout conditions have further exposed the fragility of Pakistan’s financial system, while widespread protests against the government have shaken its internal stability.

With the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2025, the Pakistani military and political elite are desperate for a distraction—and Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a perfect diversion. By whipping up anti-India sentiment, the ruling establishment hopes to shift focus away from rising poverty, power shortages, and the military’s stranglehold over civilian governance.

Pakistani police officers conducts biometric identification of a resident during a search operation against illegal immigrants in Karachi, Nov. 21, 2023. | AP

Moreover, Pakistan itself is guilty of colonizing and oppressing Kashmiris in PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan. Unlike Jammu & Kashmir, which enjoys full rights under India’s Constitution, PoJK remains under Islamabad’s illegal occupation, denied basic freedoms, political representation, and economic opportunities. Recent protests in Muzaffarabad, Skardu, and Gilgit have seen thousands take to the streets, demanding an end to Pakistan’s exploitation of local resources and human rights abuses. Yet, these voices are brutally silenced—something the Pakistani state-controlled media conveniently chooses to ignore.

A Legacy of Terrorism: Pakistan’s True Contribution to Kashmir

Pakistan’s real involvement in Kashmir has never been about peace, but about terrorism. Since 1947, it has fueled insurgency and bloodshed in the region—first with its failed invasion during Operation Gulmarg, then through decades of cross-border terrorism. Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen have all been funded, armed, and sheltered by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Pulwama terror attack in 2019, which killed 40 Indian CRPF personnel, was orchestrated by JeM, a Pakistan-based terror group. The 2008 Mumbai attacks, where 166 innocent civilians were slaughtered, were carried out by LeT, with direct links to Pakistani handlers. Time and again, India has provided irrefutable evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism, yet Islamabad continues its policy of denial, deception, and double-speak.

Pakistan’s so-called Kashmir cause is nothing but an excuse to justify its terror networks, which are now backfiring against the country itself. The rise of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other separatist movements is a direct consequence of Pakistan’s own failed policies. Instead of destabilizing India, Pakistan has created monsters within its own borders, leading to a record number of terrorist attacks within Pakistan in 2024 alone.

India’s Firm Stand: Exposing Pakistan’s Propaganda

India has made it abundantly clear— that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 cemented this reality, bringing full constitutional rights and development to the region. Today, Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing unprecedented economic growth, record tourism, and infrastructure development, something Pakistan can only dream of achieving in its occupied territories.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has already preempted Pakistan’s propaganda, dismissing Kashmir Solidarity Day as a “theatrical exercise that holds no credibility”. Indian officials have also intensified diplomatic engagements with global partners to counter Pakistan’s narrative, highlighting its atrocious human rights record in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and PoJK.

Moreover, India has strengthened its counterterrorism operations, ensuring that Pakistan’s jihadi ecosystem finds no success within Indian borders. Increased border security, crackdowns on sleeper cells, and global diplomatic pressure on Pakistan’s terror infrastructure have significantly weakened Islamabad’s ability to interfere in Indian affairs.

Pakistan’s Failed Kashmir Agenda

Kashmir Solidarity Day is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Pakistan to stay relevant in an issue where it has no legal, moral, or political standing. The international community no longer buys Islamabad’s victim narrative, recognizing Pakistan for what it truly is—a terror-sponsoring failed state that uses Kashmir as a distraction from its internal decay.