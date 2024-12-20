Taiwan Prepares for the Worst, Military Modernization Amid China’s Intensified Drills

Taipei, Taiwan – The rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait have escalated further as Taiwan ramps up its military capabilities to counter China's aggressive posturing. Beijing's assertion of the "One China" principle, claiming Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory, clashes with Taiwan’s emphasis on sovereignty and a distinct national identity. As Chinese military drills, such as the recent "Joint Sword 2024-B," intensify near its borders, Taiwan is taking significant steps to deter a potential invasion.

Taiwan’s geographic and climatic features pose formidable challenges for any potential amphibious invasion by China. The Taiwan Strait's narrow waters and difficult navigation conditions, combined with Taiwan's rugged mountainous terrain, make large-scale military operations logistically complex. According to a report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service, Taiwan is leveraging these natural defences to fortify its security posture, implementing reforms to bolster its military readiness.

Defence Budget and Military Modernization

Since 2017, Taiwan has steadily increased its defence spending, with a projected rise of 6% in 2025, bringing the budget to $19.7 billion. These funds are directed toward modernizing Taiwan’s armed forces, including procuring advanced equipment and upgrading existing capabilities.

A key milestone in this effort is the arrival of 38 M1A2T tanks, part of a broader order of 108 approved by the U.S. in 2019. Designed specifically for Taiwan, these tanks feature cutting-edge technology, including a 120mm main gun and a battle management system tailored for local defence needs. The tanks mark the first significant addition to Taiwan’s armoured capabilities in 30 years, with additional units scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

The acquisition of these tanks is a cornerstone of Taiwan's broader strategy to enhance armoured warfare capabilities and reinforce its defence posture against an increasingly assertive China.

Reforms and U.S. Support

In addition to equipment upgrades, Taiwan is extending its compulsory military service from four months to one year and improving its civil defence systems. These reforms reflect Taiwan’s determination to enhance its readiness for any potential conflict.

The United States remains a critical ally in Taiwan’s defence efforts. Despite lacking formal diplomatic relations, the U.S. has maintained unofficial defence ties with Taiwan since 1980. These include arms sales, defence discussions, and military training programs. Beginning in 2023, Taiwan has benefited from U.S. International Military Education and Training (IMET) funds to support the growth and modernization of its armed forces.

The delivery of the M1A2T tanks underscores the strong military partnership between the two nations. This collaboration not only boosts Taiwan’s defensive capabilities but also demonstrates U.S. commitment to regional stability.

China's Reaction: Opposition and Warnings

Beijing vehemently opposes U.S.-Taiwan relations, viewing arms sales and military cooperation as direct challenges to its sovereignty. China argues that these actions embolden separatist tendencies in Taiwan and undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese officials have consistently condemned U.S. military support to Taiwan, warning of severe consequences. Beijing insists that Taiwan is a breakaway province and vows to take "necessary countermeasures" to safeguard its territorial integrity. This stance reflects China’s broader geopolitical ambitions, which have increasingly placed Taiwan at the centre of regional and global power struggles.

Taiwan's Defence Preparations: A Message of Determination

Amid these escalating tensions, Taiwan’s efforts to modernize its military serve as a clear signal of its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty. The arrival of advanced weaponry, such as the M1A2T tanks, and strategic reforms underscore Taiwan's commitment to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region.