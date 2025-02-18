Will Ukraine’s Newly Acquired Mirage 2000 Jets be a Game-Changer in the War Against Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine - Amid escalating aerial battles with Russia, Ukraine has received its first batch of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets from France, marking a significant expansion of its air power. The delivery, confirmed by French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu, signals Kyiv’s ongoing push to modernize its ageing Soviet-era fleet and enhance its ability to counter Russian air and missile strikes.

But why is Ukraine acquiring these jets now, and how will they enhance its warfighting capabilities? The answer lies in Ukraine’s urgent need to bridge the airpower gap with Russia, defend its skies against hypersonic and cruise missile threats, and support ground forces with precision strikes.

Why Ukraine Needs the Mirage 2000-5

Despite receiving Western air defence systems such as the Patriot and IRIS-T, Ukraine still struggles against Russia’s air superiority. Moscow’s Su-35s, Su-34s, and MiG-31s, equipped with long-range R-37M air-to-air missiles, have posed a serious threat to Ukrainian aircraft. In response, Ukraine has sought Western fighter jets that can operate with advanced NATO weaponry and hold their own against Russian airpower.

Moscow’s Su-35s are equipped with long-range R-37M air-to-air missiles. | AP

Previously reliant on Soviet MiG-29s and Su-27s, Ukraine has faced significant disadvantages, including poor radar performance, outdated weapons, and logistical challenges due to dwindling spare parts. The Mirage 2000-5, alongside F-16s donated by European allies, aims to change that equation.

How the Mirage 2000-5 Enhances Ukraine’s Combat Power

The Mirage 2000-5, originally designed for air superiority missions, has been adapted for Ukraine’s multi-role requirements, allowing it to conduct both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. Here’s how the fighter jet strengthens Ukraine’s aerial capabilities:

Credit- IAF

1. Countering Russian Fighters and Cruise Missiles

The Mirage 2000-5’s advanced radar significantly improves Ukraine’s ability to detect, track, and engage enemy aircraft at long range. Armed with MBDA’s MICA air-to-air missiles, the Mirage 2000-5 can engage Russian Su-35s, Su-34s, and MiG-31s while operating alongside Ukraine’s future F-16 fleet. It's Mach 2.2 top speed and high manoeuvrability allow it to intercept Russian cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, supplementing Ukraine’s air defence network.

2. Precision Strike Capability Against Russian Ground Targets

Ukraine’s Mirage 2000-5s have been upgraded for air-to-ground combat, meaning they can launch Scalp cruise missiles and Safran AASM hammer-guided bombs. These weapons provide long-range strike options against Russian logistics hubs, airbases, and command centres, forcing Russian forces to move key assets further away from the front lines. The high-precision nature of French-supplied munitions allows Ukraine to conduct surgical strikes without wasting resources.

3. Strengthening Ukraine’s NATO Interoperability

Unlike Soviet-era jets, the Mirage 2000-5 is fully compatible with NATO communication systems, allowing Ukrainian pilots to coordinate more effectively with allied forces. The Mirage’s data-link integration with NATO weapons makes it easier for Ukraine to receive Western arms support and logistical backing. Operating both the Mirage 2000 and F-16 will give Ukraine a diverse fighter fleet capable of multi-role operations, reducing reliance on a single aircraft type.

Ukraine’s Long-Term Air War Strategy

With Russia intensifying its aerial attacks, Ukraine’s strategy is shifting from purely defensive air operations to active air superiority missions.

A Eurofighter Typhoon fighter from the German Air Force. | Credit- AP

The Mirage 2000-5 fleet represents a transitional step before Ukraine potentially acquires more advanced Western jets such as the Eurofighter Typhoon or Gripen.

The jets will likely be deployed to:

Intercept Russian attack aircraft and drones operating near the frontlines.

Conduct high-speed missile strike missions deep into occupied territories.

Enhance electronic warfare resilience, making it harder for Russia to jam or disrupt Ukrainian air operations.

By sending Mirage 2000-5s, France is positioning itself as a key military partner to Ukraine, ensuring that Kyiv is not solely dependent on U.S. and British defence supplies. France is also using this opportunity to phase out its Mirage fleet as it transitions to the Rafale fighter jet, allowing Ukraine to benefit from available aircraft and spare parts.

Additionally, France’s €50.5 billion defence budget for 2025 includes increased investments in airpower modernization, meaning it can continue supplying Ukraine with additional aircraft and weapons over time.

Will Ukraine Receive More Mirage Jets?

France has committed to delivering six Mirage 2000-5s, with three already in Ukraine. Future deliveries will depend on:

Operational effectiveness of the first batch.

France’s ability to provide spare parts and pilot training.

Ukraine’s need for additional airpower beyond the F-16s.

Given that France plans to retire its Mirage 2000-5 fleet by 2029, Ukraine could potentially receive more aircraft in future batches, helping maintain its airpower edge over Russia.