Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Defence /
  • IAF Chief AP Singh Stresses on High State of Readiness During Lakshadweep Visit

Published 21:25 IST, January 5th 2025

IAF Chief AP Singh Stresses on High State of Readiness During Lakshadweep Visit

IAF Chief Marshal AP Singh carried out comprehensive review of overall combat readiness of armed forces around strategically located Lakshadweep Islands.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IAF chief AP Singh | Image: PTI

New Delhi:  The Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh carried out a comprehensive review of the overall combat readiness of the armed forces around the strategically-located Lakshadweep Islands on Sunday.

The IAF chief was on a two-day visit to the region that concluded on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Singh interacted with the air warriors at Minicoy Island and Kavarati Island, besides visiting various military establishments, and interacted with the troops of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

IAF Chief Stresses on High State of Readiness

"During the interactions, the Chief of Air Staff underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of dynamic geo-political environment and also highlighted the IAF's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies," an official readout said.

It said he also stressed on the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness at all times.

"The Chief of Air Staff appreciated the professionalism of the forward-deployed troops and exhorted them to be ever vigilant in safeguarding the security interests of the nation," the readout added.

Earlier last month, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh attended the Central Air Command (CAC) Commanders' Conference in December. 

The Chief of Air Staff underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of a dynamic geopolitical environment. 

IAF Chief highlighted the airforce's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies and stressed the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness during the conference.

He also urged the Commanders to ensure a robust and safe operational flying environment. 

Updated 21:25 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News
PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
Delhi LG Approves Job Relaxations for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims
India News
WTC 2025-27: India's Fixtures For Next World Test Championship Cycle
SportFit
Is Legend Sunil Gavaskar the Latest Victim of Racism in Australia?
SportFit
Gavaskar Drops His First Reaction After Cricket Australia Snubs Him
SportFit
CAQM Rolls Back GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves
India News
This Is Why Fans Think Vera Wang, 74, Is Aging Reverse; See Pics
Lifestyle News
Gautam Gambhir Tells Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play Domestic Cricket
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: