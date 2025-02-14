India on Verge of Revolutionising Fighter Jet Modernisation Amid America’s F-35 and Russia’s Su-57 Offers

India is advancing swiftly in its efforts to modernise fighter jets, with the United States proposing sales of its F-35 fighter jets, and Russia’s state-owned defence exports company discussing collaboration with India on the Su-57E, a Russian fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The ongoing Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru has become a focal point for showcasing these state-of-the-art fifth-generation aircraft, offering a unique platform to assess and compare Eastern and Western technological capabilities.

The Su-57, featuring advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and stealth technology, debuted alongside the F-35 at Aero India 2025, underscoring India's pivotal role as a hub for global defence and aerospace collaboration. This event, billed as Asia's largest air show, celebrated its 15th edition at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 10-14.

It represents a significant milestone in global defence cooperation and technological advancement, positioning India on the brink of revolutionising its fighter jet modernisation efforts.

During a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States plans to enhance military sales to India from 2025 onwards, with the eventual provision of F-35 fighter jets.

Trump stated that this decision would enable India to join the exclusive group of nations equipped with advanced stealth aircraft.

US President Donald Trump says, "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters..."