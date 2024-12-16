Indian Army Hosts Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas Highlighting Shared Sacrifices of 1971 Liberation War

New Delhi/Kolkata, India - Vijay Diwas 2024 witnessed a profound commemoration of the shared history, sacrifice, and enduring camaraderie between India and Bangladesh. Marking 53 years since India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, the celebrations paid tribute to the indomitable courage of the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Bahini, whose combined efforts led to the birth of Bangladesh.

At the heart of the celebrations was a poignant reunion between Indian war veterans and a Bangladeshi delegation, including eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces. The event, organized at Fort William, Kolkata, by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, served as a vivid reminder of the shared sacrifice and unity that shaped history.

The Eastern Command, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared photos of the gathering, captioned: "Reliving the glorious moments of 1971 Liberation War as the Bangladesh delegation and Indian war veterans reunite. A testament to the shared history and strong bonds between India and Bangladesh."

A joint wreath-laying ceremony at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, symbolized the nations’ collective respect for the fallen heroes of the war. Officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their Bangladeshi counterparts, participated in this solemn tribute.

Symbol of Pakistani Surrender

A highlight of the Vijay Diwas celebrations was the installation of the iconic 1971 surrender painting at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), and Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), presided over the ceremony.

The painting, depicting the historic moment when Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka, now resides in the centre named after Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the architect of India’s victory in 1971. Speaking on the occasion, General Dwivedi remarked, "This masterpiece is a testament to the unparalleled courage of the Indian Armed Forces and India’s unwavering commitment to justice and humanity."

The Legacy of the 1971 War

The Bangladesh Liberation War, a pivotal moment in South Asian history, began with Operation Searchlight on March 25, 1971, when the Pakistani military launched a brutal crackdown on East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The Mukti Bahini, comprising Bengali military personnel and civilians, mounted fierce resistance, which gained momentum with Indian intervention on December 3, 1971.

With India achieving air and naval supremacy and the combined Allied Forces advancing rapidly, Pakistan’s forces surrendered in Dhaka on December 16, 1971, marking the largest military capitulation since World War II. This decisive victory resulted in the creation of Bangladesh and etched Vijay Diwas into the annals of history.

Leaders Pay Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to honour the bravery of the soldiers who ensured India’s historic victory.

PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. Their extraordinary valour will inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation’s history."

Union Home Minister Shah echoed the sentiments, saying, “Vijay Diwas is a symbol of the courage and unwavering dedication of our soldiers. On this day, they defeated the enemy and brought about a historic change on the world map while upholding human values.”