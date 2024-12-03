Lashkar Commander Behind Z-Morh Tunnel Killings Neutralized in Srinagar Operation

Srinagar, India - Security forces have tightened their grip around the Harwan area of Srinagar following an intense gunfight between terrorists and a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The area remains sealed, with all roads leading to the encounter site barricaded to ensure civilian safety and operational effectiveness.

The operation, which commenced in the early hours of December 2, was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of militants in the upper reaches of the Dachigam Forest. Initial contact was established during a coordinated search by Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police's Special Operations Group (SoG), and the CRPF’s Quick Action Team (QAT).

High-Profile Neutralization in Dachigam Forest

The encounter led to the elimination of Junaid Ramzan Bhat, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander responsible for orchestrating the Z-Morh tunnel attack, where seven civilians tragically lost their lives. The Z-Morh tunnel, an infrastructure of strategic importance, bypasses the avalanche-prone Gagangir area and provides all-weather connectivity between Kangan town and the Sonamarg tourist resort.

Bhat’s neutralization is a significant achievement for the security forces, given his involvement in terror activities that aimed to disrupt both civilian life and critical infrastructure development in the region.

Chinar Corps Update and Operational Progress

In a statement, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the ongoing operation:

"Op Dachigam, Srinagar on 02 Dec 2024; based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police at upper reaches Dachigam Forest, Srinagar. During the search, initial contact was established. Operation is in progress."

Further updates are awaited as forces continue combing operations to clear the area and ensure no other threats persist.

The Z-Morh Tunnel and its Strategic Importance

The 6.412-kilometre-long Z-Morh tunnel, a vital infrastructure project, not only enhances year-round connectivity to Sonamarg but also strengthens logistical access to Ladakh. Its significance has made it a target for terror groups aiming to disrupt development and connectivity in the region.

Series of Counter-Terror Operations in Recent Months

The Harwan operation is the latest in a series of successful counter-terror initiatives in J&K:

November 23, Baramulla: A terror hideout was busted in Kunzer village by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR, preventing planned militant activities in the area.

A terror hideout was busted in Kunzer village by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR, preventing planned militant activities in the area. November 9, Rajpura, Sopore: Security forces neutralized one terrorist after detecting suspicious movements during a joint operation.

Security forces neutralized one terrorist after detecting suspicious movements during a joint operation. November 6, Bandipora: One terrorist was eliminated in Operation Kaitsan, highlighting the vigilance of Indian forces.

One terrorist was eliminated in Operation Kaitsan, highlighting the vigilance of Indian forces. November 2, Anantnag: Two terrorists were killed in Halkan Gali after they engaged troops during an anti-terror operation.

Two terrorists were killed in Halkan Gali after they engaged troops during an anti-terror operation. October 29, Akhnoor: Three militants were neutralized following an attack on an Army convoy in this high-stakes encounter.