Indian Army’s Eastern Command Kicks Off Vijay Diwas Celebrations with Motorcycle Rally in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Indian Army's Eastern Command on Sunday organised a motorcycle rally in Kolkata as a prelude to the upcoming 'Vijay Diwas' celebrations that mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The event, organised in collaboration with a popular FM radio channel, was aimed to honour the valour and sacrifices of the armed forces, while strengthening the bond between the military and civil fraternity, a defence official said.

The rally was led by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, alongside motorcycle enthusiasts from the armed forces and civilians from the city.

The motorcycle rally was flagged off by Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General R C Srikanth, from Fort William, the Eastern Army Command headquarters, in central Kolkata, the official said.

Covering a 25-km route, the rally passed through some of Kolkata's iconic landmarks, including the Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial and Birla Mandir.

The event culminated at the East Gate of Fort William, where the Eastern Army Commander paid homage to the martyred heroes of the 1971 war at the 'Vijay Smarak'.

The riders, including officers from the Indian armed forces and prominent citizens of Kolkata, joined in the solemn tribute to the martyrs.

India Delivered Crushing Defeat To Pakistan In 1971 War