  • News /
  • Defence News /
  'Just Not Confident': IAF Chief's Strong Words For HAL Over Tejas Delivery Lags | WATCH

Published 21:32 IST, February 11th 2025

'Just Not Confident': IAF Chief’s Strong Words For HAL Over Tejas Delivery Lags | WATCH

He also mentioned that none of the promised Tejas Mk1A jets were ready, despite expectations that 11 would be prepared by February.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
'Just Not Confident': IAF Chief’s Strong Words For HAL Over Tejas Delivery Lags | WATCH | Image: YouTube

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has shown frustration over delays in receiving the Tejas Mk1A fighter jets during the Aero India show in Bengaluru. The IAF had ordered 83 of these jets to address a shortage in its fighter squadrons, but the delays are causing significant concern.

At the air show, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) AP Singh expressed his dissatisfaction with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the company responsible for building the jets. He told HAL officials that he had "no confidence" in them and felt the company was not operating with a sense of urgency. 

"I can only tell you what our requirements and our worries are... At the moment, I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen," ACM AP Singh is heard saying in a video that was captured and posted by defence news channel NationalDefence.

He also mentioned that none of the promised Tejas Mk1A jets were ready, despite expectations that 11 would be prepared by February.

The delays have been attributed to issues with engine supplies from the US-based manufacturer General Electric. 

This is not the first time ACM Singh has spoken out about the delays. Earlier this year, he highlighted the fact that the IAF had not yet received all 40 Tejas Mk1 jets ordered in 2010, and is still waiting for deliveries of four of those.

The delays are forcing the IAF to delay the retirement of its older MiG-21 jets, which were supposed to be phased out. 

Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar recently said, “We are working with our American partners to ensure the supply of engines is streamlined by 2025-26.”

Updated 21:32 IST, February 11th 2025

