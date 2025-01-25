Search icon
  • 16 Candidates of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Arrested For Using Unfair Means

Published 23:53 IST, January 25th 2025

16 Candidates of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam Arrested For Using Unfair Means

Sixteen candidates, appearing in the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam, were arrested for allegedly using unfair means during the physical efficiency test

Reported by: Digital Desk
16 candidates of Bihar Police constable recruitment exam arrested for using unfair means | Image: X

Patna: Sixteen candidates, appearing in the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam, were arrested for allegedly using unfair means during the physical efficiency test (PET), officials said on Saturday.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is conducting the physical test of candidates who cleared the written exam held in August last year.

"During the PET of 7,771 candidates, who cleared the written exam, 16 were arrested on the charges of using unfair means as their biometric attendance failed to match from the written exam on Friday. They were immediately arrested by the police," the CSBC said in a statement.

The physical efficiency test includes running, high jump and shot put.

A total of 9,600 candidates were scheduled to appear for the physical tests, but only 7,771 showed up, officials said.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 21,391 vacancies of constables in the sate police, they said. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:53 IST, January 25th 2025

