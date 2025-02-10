Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 07:44 IST, February 10th 2025

Assam Government Urges Centre to Establish India's First Divyang University in State

Assam's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, has proposed setting up India's first Divyang university in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pijush Hazarika | Image: X

New Delhi: The Assam government has requested the Centre to set up India's first Divyang University in Assam. 

The request was made by Assam Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pijush Hazarika to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar here on Saturday. 

"Today, I had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, @Drvirendrakum13 Ji, in New Delhi. During our meeting, I requested the central government, led by our visionary leader, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, through the Hon'ble Minister, to consider establishing India's first Divyang University in Assam," he wrote on 'X'. 

Hazarika said that on behalf of the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he conveyed that the state government believed this dedicated institution will empower the differently-abled through education, skill development and empowerment, making a significant contribution to nation-building and societal progress. 

The Union minister gave a patient hearing to our request, he said. 

Attending the first meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyudaya Yojana (PM-AJAY), Hazarika also requested the Union minister to set up hostels under the PM-AJAY for Assam and the northeastern region, an official release said.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.) 

Updated 07:44 IST, February 10th 2025

