BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 Marksheet Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the marksheets for the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims today, January 30. Candidates can access and download their BPSC 70th CCE mark sheet from the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can now download their BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025 exam mark sheet by entering their roll number and date of birth details. They should ensure to select the correct exam from the drop-down list provided.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2025: How to Download Marksheet

Step 1: Go to the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: on the ‘Marksheet’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth as requested, then 'submit'.

Step 5: Your BPSC 70th CCE Prelims mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for your records.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the results for the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims on January 23, 2025. The preliminary examinations took place from December 13, 2024, to January 4, 2025, with a total of 328,990 candidates participating. Out of these, 21,581 candidates qualified for CCE posts, 61 for Finance Administrative Officer positions, and 144 for Child Development Project Officer roles.