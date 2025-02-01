Education Budget 2025 Live: Internet in All Government Schools, Extra Seats in Medical Colleges

During the Union Budget 2025, India saw significant reforms, especially in education. The Finance Minister suggests removing Tax Collected at Source ( TCS ) on payments for education funded by loans from specific financial institutions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that broadband connectivity will be extended to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres.

"We will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar . This initiative aims to increase farmers' income by adding value to their produce and provide skill development, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth," she stated.

"The capacity of IITs will be expanded. Over the past decade, the total number of students in the 23 IITs has doubled, from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh. Additional infrastructure will be developed in the five IITs established after 2014 to accommodate an additional 6,500 students. Furthermore, the hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna will be expanded," Sitharaman added.