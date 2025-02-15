IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: Released at joaps.iitd.ac.in, Here's How to Raise Objection

IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, has published the provisional response sheet for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2025. Students who took the exam can review the response sheet and submit objections on the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials such as enrollment number and password to download the response sheet. Additionally, candidates will have the option to raise objections, if any, by submitting them through the official portal along with the required fee from February 14 and February 20, 2025. After reviewing the challenges, IIT Delhi will release the final answer key, and the IIT JAM 2025 results.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and on the link for the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Step 4: 'submit' to view the answer key.

Step 5: Review the answer key and download it.

Step 6: Print a copy for your records.

Direct Link to Check - IIT JAM Answer Key 2025

IIT JAM Exam 2025:

The exam took place on February 2, 2025, across 100 centres nationwide. Results for IIT JAM will be declared on March 19, 2025. JAM 2025 was conducted as a computer-based test offering seven different test papers.