IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key, Response Sheet Today at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will release the provisional answer key for IIT JAM 2025 today, February 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 can download the provisional answer key from the official IIT JAM website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The JAM 2025 took place on February 2, 2025. The examination was conducted as a Computer-Based Test across SEVEN test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: on the link for the IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login details.

Step 4: on 'submit' to view the answer key.

Step 5: Review the answer key and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference.

IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key Objection

Releasing the answer key before the results enables candidates to verify their answers and, if necessary, raise objections regarding any discrepancies. The final key will be revised based on the objections raised by candidates.

IIT JAM 2025: Admission

Candidates who qualify for JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to approximately 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26.