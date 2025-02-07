Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • IPPB SO Admit Card 2025 Released At ibbponline.com, Direct Link to Download Call Letter

Published 07:43 IST, February 7th 2025

IPPB SO Admit Card 2025 Released At ibbponline.com, Direct Link to Download Call Letter

The online examination for the IPPB Specialist Officer position is scheduled to take place on February 14, 2025.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IPPB SO Admit Card 2025 Released | Image: File Photo

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has issued the admit card for the online examination for the position of Specialist Officer (Assistant Manager) in the Information Technology & Information Security Department on its official website ibbponline.com. 

Candidates need to log in using their 'Registration Number / Roll Number' and 'Password / Date of Birth' to access their hall ticket. 

The online examination for the IPPB Specialist Officer position is set for February 14, 2025. IPPB has announced 68 vacancies for Specialist Officers (SO) including Assistant Managers, Managers, and Senior Managers in IT. Eligible candidates will be chosen based on their performance in an online exam followed by an interview. 

IPPB SO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official IPPB website at ibbponline.com. 

Step 2: on the 'Careers' section and select 'Download Admit Card' under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Information Technology and Information Security Department'. 

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page where you need to log in using your 'Registration Number / Roll Number' and 'Password / Date of Birth'. 

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for the exam day. 

Direct Link - IPPB SO Admit Card 2025 

IPPB SO Exam Pattern  

The IPPB SO Exam will be conducted online in a computer-based format. It consists of four sections: Professional Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Candidates will respond to a total of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. The entire exam is scheduled to last for 120 minutes. 

Updated 07:43 IST, February 7th 2025

Recommended

Trump Sanctions ICC for Targeting US and Close Ally Israel
World News
Delhi Elections: More Exit Polls Predict Win for BJP Against AAP | LIVE
India News
Vidaamuyarchi Fails To Beat Ajith's Thunivu At BO, Opens At Only ₹22 Cr
Entertainment News
Why Japan Encourages Napping At Work? Devoted Nap-Takers Explain
Health News
Priyanka Chopra-Inspired Glam Looks To Recreate On Valentine's Day 2025
Lifestyle News
AFCAT 2025 Admit Card Today At afcat.cdac.in, Check Details Here
Education News
Pakistani Hindus Take Holy Dip at Sangam During Maha Kumbh
India News
US Lawmakers Propose Ban On Chinese AI App DeepSeek From Federal Devices
World News
Kejriwal Alleges BJP’s Poaching Attempts, BJP Warns Of Legal Action
India News
Ludhiana Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sonu Sood In Fraud Case
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: