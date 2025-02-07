IPPB SO Admit Card 2025 Released At ibbponline.com, Direct Link to Download Call Letter

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has issued the admit card for the online examination for the position of Specialist Officer (Assistant Manager) in the Information Technology & Information Security Department on its official website ibbponline.com.

Candidates need to log in using their 'Registration Number / Roll Number' and 'Password / Date of Birth' to access their hall ticket.

The online examination for the IPPB Specialist Officer position is set for February 14, 2025. IPPB has announced 68 vacancies for Specialist Officers (SO) including Assistant Managers, Managers, and Senior Managers in IT. Eligible candidates will be chosen based on their performance in an online exam followed by an interview.

IPPB SO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official IPPB website at ibbponline.com.

Step 2: on the 'Careers' section and select 'Download Admit Card' under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers for Information Technology and Information Security Department'.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new page where you need to log in using your 'Registration Number / Roll Number' and 'Password / Date of Birth'.

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for the exam day.

Direct Link - IPPB SO Admit Card 2025

IPPB SO Exam Pattern