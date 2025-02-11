JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results today for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check their results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

However, the JEE Main result link is currently showing an error due to some issues. NTA is working to resolve this problem promptly. Once the link is activated, candidates will need to log in using their roll number and password to access their results.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: on the link for JEE Main 2025 results on the homepage.

Step 3: You will see a login page.

Step 4: Enter your JEE Main application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin provided.

Step 5: the “Submit" button to access your result.

Step 6: Download and print your result for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result

The NTA conducted the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 for Paper 1, and on January 30 for Paper 2. The JEE Main result scorecard will show the candidate’s normalised percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the aggregate percentile score across all three subjects.