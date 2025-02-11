Published 12:41 IST, February 11th 2025
Kerala KMAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended till February 14, Know How to Apply
Previously, the deadline for applying to the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 was February 10. Here is all you need to know.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the application deadline for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT)-MBA 2025 session 1. Candidates now have until 3 pm on February 14 to apply for the exam at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025/.
Previously, the deadline for applying to the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 was February 10. KMAT is conducted for admission to MBA courses within the state. Before completing the KMAT 2025 application form, students should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria set by the authority.
Kerala KMAT 2025: Application Fee
Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, while SC category candidates need to pay Rs 500. However, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category are exempt from paying any fees.
Kerala KMAT 2025: Steps to Register
Step 1: Go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: on the "KMAT 2025-Application Portal (Session 1)" link on the homepage.
Step 3: Sign up and follow the application process.
Step 4: Fill out the form, pay the required fee, upload your documents, and then submit your application.
Step 5: Remember to print a copy of your application form for future reference.
Direct Link to Register - Kerala KMAT 2025
The Kerala KMAT 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) on February 23, 2025, across all districts of Kerala. The exam will assess candidates' abilities in quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, and verbal skills. It is scheduled to last for two hours.
Updated 12:43 IST, February 11th 2025