Kerala KMAT 2025 Registration Ends Today at cee.kerala.gov.in, Apply Online Now

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will conclude registration for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) today, February 10. Applicants are advised to submit their application forms via the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala KMAT 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) on February 23, 2025, across all districts in Kerala. The exam will assess candidates' aptitude in quantitative ability, logical reasoning, and verbal ability. It is expected to last approximately two hours. After completing registration, candidates will receive notifications regarding the release of their admit cards.

Before completing the online registration for KMAT 2025, candidates should review the exam eligibility criteria. During the application process, candidates will need to select their preferred exam centre.

Kerala KMAT 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website of KMAT at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the KMAT Kerala 2025 application form.

Step 3: Pay the necessary application fee for KMAT Kerala 2025.

Step 4: Upload the required documents as specified.

Step 5: Print the confirmation page for your records.

Note: To prevent rejection, it is crucial to follow the provided guidelines when uploading images and signatures.

Direct Link to Register - Kerala KMAT 2025

Kerala KMAT 2025: Application Fee