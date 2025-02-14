Published 08:33 IST, February 14th 2025
Kerala KMAT 2025 Registration Window to Close Today, Check Direct Link to Apply
Kerala KMAT 2025: Those who haven't yet applied for the exam can now submit their forms. Check details here.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will close the registration window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 today, February 14, at 3 pm. According to CEE, candidates can register for KMAT Kerala 2025 on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Those who haven't yet applied for the exam can now submit their forms. Previously, the deadline for applying to the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2025 was February 10.
Kerala KMAT 2025: Here’s How to Register
Step 1: Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: on the "KMAT 2025-Application Portal (Session 1)" link found on the homepage.
Step 3: Sign up and proceed with the application process.
Step 4: Complete the form, make the necessary payment, upload your documents, and then submit your application.
Step 5: Be sure to print a copy of your application form for your records.
Kerala KMAT 2025: Application Fee
For KMAT 2025 session 1, the application fee is ₹1,000 for general category candidates. SC candidates are required to pay ₹500, while ST candidates do not need to pay any application fee.
KMAT Kerala 2025
KMAT is held for admission to MBA courses within the state. Before filling out the KMAT 2025 application form, students should verify they meet the eligibility criteria set by the authority.
The Kerala KMAT 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) on February 23, 2025, across all districts of Kerala. The exam will evaluate candidates' proficiency in quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, and verbal skills. It is scheduled to last for two hours.
