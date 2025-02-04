The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025. Registered candidates can download the NIFT admit card 2025 from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Students can access their NIFT 2025 admission card by logging in with their date of birth and NIFT 2025 application number.

NIFT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.

Step 2: Navigate to the link that says ‘NIFT (UG/PG): here to download the admit card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your credentials as requested and submit.

Step 5: Your NIFT entrance exam 2025 admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card for your records.

Direct Link - NIFT Admit Card 2025

The NIFT entrance exam 2025 will take place on February 9, 2025, offering computer-based (CBT) and paper-based (PBT) testing options for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes for the academic session 2025-26. The exam will occur in two sessions: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, across 92 examination centres in 81 cities across India.