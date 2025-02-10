Published 11:58 IST, February 10th 2025
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi Teaches Students Meditation and Deep Breathing Techniques
PM Modi asks students to do pranayam and share a technique to control body.
- Education News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 LIVE UPDATES | Image: Republic world breaking news
PM Modi teaches students how to meditate and practice deep breathing. He encourages them to focus on surrounding sounds such as the flowing water of a fountain and the breeze.
