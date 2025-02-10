Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi Teaches Students Meditation and Deep Breathing Techniques

Published 11:58 IST, February 10th 2025

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi Teaches Students Meditation and Deep Breathing Techniques

PM Modi asks students to do pranayam and share a technique to control body.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 LIVE UPDATES | Image: Republic world breaking news

PM Modi teaches students how to meditate and practice deep breathing. He encourages them to focus on surrounding sounds such as the flowing water of a fountain and the breeze.

PM Modi asks students to do pranayam and share a technique to control body.

Updated 11:58 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

Ed Sheeran Makes Telugu Debut, Croons Chuttamalle At Bengaluru Concert
Entertainment News
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Partner
Lifestyle News
Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route
India News
Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Escalating Trade War
World News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to Lead Interactive Sessions Today
Education News
Ritika Sajdeh's Post After Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI Ton Goes Viral
SportFit
'JEALOUS' PAK Fans Play Dirty Tricks Over Cuttack's Floodlight Debacle
SportFit
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Video of Lion Standing on Jeep Goes Viral, Netzens Ask Real or Fake?
Viral News
Assam Government Urges Centre to Establish Divyang University in State
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: