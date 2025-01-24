Search icon
Published 13:47 IST, January 24th 2025

Patna Schools Shut Up to Class 8 Till January 25 Amid Cold Weather Conditions

District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh issued an order stating that all government and private schools in the district will remain closed till Jan 25.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna Schools Shut Up to Class 8 Till January 25 | Image: Shutterstock

The Patna district administration has decided to extend the closure of schools up to class 8 until January 25 due to the ongoing cold weather, which poses health risks to children's well-being and safety. District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh issued an order stating that all government and private schools in the district will remain closed as per the recent directive. 

The Patna district administration posted this update on their official social media handle, X (Twitter). The announcement states: “In view of the possibility of adverse effects on the health and life of children due to extremely cold weather and low temperature in the district, the District Magistrate, Patna has imposed a ban on educational activities up to class 8 in all private and government schools of the district including pre-schools, Anganwadi centers till 25.01.2025. Instructions have been given to conduct teaching in classes above class 8 only between 09.00 am to 03.30 pm.”  

Previously, all classes up to class 8 were scheduled to remain closed until January 23. The Patna district administration plans to reopen schools on January 27, 2025, after observing Republic Day on January 26. Students and parents are encouraged to stay in contact with school authorities for the most recent information. 

Updated 13:47 IST, January 24th 2025

