Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:31 IST, February 7th 2025

Prayagraj Schools Move Online Amid Maha Kumbh Pilgrim Surge

Earlier, the Varanasi district administration had ordered the closure of schools in urban areas amid a rise in the number of pilgrims thronging the city.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prayagraj Schools Move Online Amid Maha Kumbh Pilgrim Surge | Image: PTI

Prayagraj: In view of the massive influx of devotees ahead of Maghi Purnima, all secondary schools of all boards in Prayagraj will suspend physical classes from February 7 to February 12 and shift to online learning, officials said. 

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate of Prayagraj to the District Inspector of Schools, the decision was taken considering the inconvenience students might face in commuting during this period. 

According to the directive, online classes will continue for all students, and teachers must report to schools as per schedule to conduct ongoing practical and home examinations. 

Notably, over 77.20 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam by 8 PM on Thursday. Since January 13, approximately 40 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Kumbh. 

Maghi Purnima -- which is considered a special bathing date-- will be celebrated on February 12. 

Earlier, the Varanasi district administration had ordered the closure of schools in urban areas amid a rise in the number of pilgrims thronging the city. 

The administration asked schools to hold online classes for students up to class 8 till Saturday, an official said. 

Varanasi is witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, around 120 km away. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.) 

Updated 10:31 IST, February 7th 2025

Recommended

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points to 6.25% in Policy Review | LIVE
India News
Pakistani Hindus Take Holy Dip at Sangam During Maha Kumbh
India News
CUET PG 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow on exams.nta.ac.in
Education News
Indian Deportee Shares Video from Panama Jungle Showing 'Donkey' Route
World News
Viral Video: Russian Dancer Goes for Kiss, Gets Bitten by Snake
Viral News
Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah Today: A Look At Venue And Guest List
Lifestyle News
THIS Actor Becomes Highest Paid On OTT For Charging ₹125 Crore
Entertainment News
Deva Concludes Opening Week At Disappointing Note, Mints Only ₹28.15 Cr
Entertainment News
NTA CMAT 2025 Result Expected Today at exams.nta.ac.in, Check Details
Education News
NY, Other States to Sue Over Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Federal System
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: