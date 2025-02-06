Search icon
Published 07:57 IST, February 6th 2025

Rahul Gandhi to Join DMK Student Wing Protest Against UGC in Delhi Today

The DMK's student wing will be protesting against the UGC draft rules at 10 AM at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, joined by various INDIA bloc leaders.

Reported by: Asian News International
Rahul Gandhi to Join DMK Student Wing Protest Against UGC in Delhi | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and various MPs from the DMK, will participate in a protest against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules on February 6 (Thursday) in Delhi. 

The DMK's student wing will be protesting against the UGC draft rules at 10 AM at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, joined by various INDIA bloc leaders. Tamil Nadu Assembly also passed a resolution against the draft rules on January 9, urging their withdrawal of the draft rules. 

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "This Assembly considers that the recent UGC draft rules should be taken back. They are an assault on the idea of federalism and they affect Tamil Nadu's higher education system. 

"Earlier, on January 10, DMK's student wing held a protest at Valluvar Kottam, Chennai, Tamil Naud, against the UGC draft rules, claiming that they are against the spirit of federalism. 

According to UGC's new draft guidelines, candidates can qualify for faculty positions at higher institutions by clearing the UGC-NET in a subject of their choice, even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines. 

The guidelines also propose changes to the selection process for vice-chancellors, including the expansion of eligibility criteria to include professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry. 

On January 10, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar defended the revised rules, emphasising that the revised process "eliminates ambiguity and ensures transparency. 

"Speaking to ANI, Kumar clarified, "The search-cum-selection committee will now be formed by the chancellor, which was not explicitly mentioned in the 2018 regulations. 

"He added that the committee will have three members: one nominated by the chancellor, one by the UGC chairman, and one by the university's executive council or senate. "This structure eliminates ambiguity and ensures a more transparent process," Kumar reiterated, addressing criticisms from sections of teachers and state governments.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.) 

Updated 07:57 IST, February 6th 2025

