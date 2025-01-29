RRB RPF Constable 2024 Tentative CBT Exam Dates Out At rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Official Notice Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards have announced tentative Computer-Based Test (CBT) dates for the RRB RPF Constable 2024 exam. Candidates preparing for the CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) examination can view the exam schedule on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable positions. The registration period began on April 15 and ended on May 14, 2025.

To qualify, UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates need a minimum pass percentage of 35%, while SC and ST candidates require 30%. Marks obtained in the CBT will determine candidate shortlisting for subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

The link to view the Exam City & Date and download the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be active on the official websites of all RRBs 10 days before the exam date.

RRB RPF Constable 2024: Key Dates

According to the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable examination is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The admit card for this exam will be accessible on the website four days before the specified exam date provided in the exam city and date notification link.

RRB RPF Constable 2024: Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted as an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) lasting 90 minutes, with a total of 120 questions.

Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer. There will be no marks deducted for unanswered questions. However, for incorrect answers, there will be a negative marking where 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted.