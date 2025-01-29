Search icon
  • RRB RPF Constable 2024 Tentative CBT Exam Dates Out At rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Official Notice Here

Published 07:40 IST, January 29th 2025

RRB RPF Constable 2024 Tentative CBT Exam Dates Out At rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Official Notice Here

The RRB RPF Constable 2024 recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable positions. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image | Image: PTI

The Railway Recruitment Boards have announced tentative Computer-Based Test (CBT) dates for the RRB RPF Constable 2024 exam. Candidates preparing for the CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) examination can view the exam schedule on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4208 Constable positions. The registration period began on April 15 and ended on May 14, 2025. 

To qualify, UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates need a minimum pass percentage of 35%, while SC and ST candidates require 30%. Marks obtained in the CBT will determine candidate shortlisting for subsequent stages of the recruitment process. 

The link to view the Exam City & Date and download the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be active on the official websites of all RRBs 10 days before the exam date. 

Official Notice Direct Link  

RRB RPF Constable 2024: Key Dates 

According to the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable examination is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The admit card for this exam will be accessible on the website four days before the specified exam date provided in the exam city and date notification link. 

RRB RPF Constable 2024: Exam Pattern 

The examination will be conducted as an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) lasting 90 minutes, with a total of 120 questions. 

Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer. There will be no marks deducted for unanswered questions. However, for incorrect answers, there will be a negative marking where 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted. 

Candidates who qualify based on their CBT performance will be invited for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV). This invitation will be extended to approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category for Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen based on merit. 

Updated 07:40 IST, January 29th 2025

