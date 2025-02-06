Search icon
Published 09:58 IST, February 6th 2025

RRB RPF Constable Mock Test Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Candidates can use these tests to get familiarised with the exam format and types of questions on the official RRB websites

Reported by: Digital Desk
RRB RPF Constable Mock Test Released | Image: File Photo

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have published mock tests for the CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) recruitment exam. Candidates can use these tests to get familiarised with the exam format and types of questions on the official RRB websites at rrbcdg.gov.in. 

The mock test also gives candidates a preview of the computer-based test process. Those who pass the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV).  

Based on merit and CBT performance, RRBs will select candidates in a ratio of 10 times the total vacancies in each category, including Male, Female, and Ex-Servicemen applicants. 

RRB RPF Constable Mock Test: Steps to Apply  

Step 1: Go to rrbcdg.gov.in and navigate to the respective Railway Recruitment Board website for your region. 

Step 2: Look for the section titled "Mock Test for CBT" under recent notifications or active notices on the homepage, specifically related to RPF Constable recruitment. 

Step 3: on the provided link to access the mock test portal. 

Step 4: Enter your registration details, including user ID and password, to log into the portal. 

Step 5: Once logged in, follow the on-screen instructions to begin the mock test. 

Direct Link - RRB RPF Constable Mock Test: 

According to the tentative schedule, the RPF Constable exam is set to occur from March 2 to March 20, 2025. The exam will last for 90 minutes and will include 120 questions, with each question carrying one mark. 

Updated 09:58 IST, February 6th 2025

