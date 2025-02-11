Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 06:57 IST, February 11th 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out at sbi.co.in, Direct Link to Download

Candidates preparing for the Junior Associate posts prelims examination can now download their admit cards from SBI's official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out | Image: File Photo

The State Bank of India has issued the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates preparing for the Junior Associate posts prelims examination can now download their admit cards from SBI's official website at sbi.co.in. 

If you've applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment, you can access your hall ticket by logging into the website using your registration number and password. 

The bank will conduct the SBI Clerk prelims online exam over five days: February 22, 23, 27, 28, and March 1 nationwide. Each student's specific exam date will be specified in their call letter, which will be available today. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. 

Step 2: Navigate to the careers section on the homepage. 

Step 3: on the link for current openings on the next page. 

Step 4: Look for the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2024 link and on it. 

Step 5: Enter your login details and submit. 

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 7: Download the admit card and print it out for future reference. 

Note: Candidates must present their admit card to enter the exam hall; entry will not be permitted without it. 

Direct Link to Download - SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 

Notably, SBI aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate positions through this recruitment drive. The selection process includes two stages: preliminary and main exams. Admit cards will be issued separately for each of these tests. 

Updated 06:57 IST, February 11th 2025

