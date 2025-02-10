Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • SC To Hear Plea Seeking Access to Public Schools and Hospitals for Rohingya Refugees Today

Published 10:05 IST, February 10th 2025

SC To Hear Plea Seeking Access to Public Schools and Hospitals for Rohingya Refugees Today

SC has asked the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative to inform the court about the locations where Rohingya refugees are currently settled in Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
SC to Hear Plea for Rohingya Refugee Access to Schools, Hospitals | Image: PTI

The Supreme Court is set to consider a plea from an NGO today, February 10, 2025, requesting the Centre and the Delhi government to provide Rohingya refugees residing in the national capital access to public schools and hospitals. 

According to PTI, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh is scheduled to hear the plea. 

On January 31, the Supreme Court requested the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative to inform the court about the locations where Rohingya refugees are currently settled in Delhi and the services available to them. 

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves was instructed to submit an affidavit detailing their settlement areas in Delhi. Gonsalves mentioned that the NGO is seeking access to public schools and hospitals for Rohingya refugees who have been denied access due to the lack of Aadhaar cards, according to PTI reports. 

"They are refugees having UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards and therefore they can't have Aadhaar cards. But, for want of Aadhaar they are not being granted access to public schools and hospitals," he had submitted. 

The bench noted that there were no individual complainants before the court, only the NGO representing them. Therefore, the court directed the NGO to submit an affidavit detailing the locations where Rohingya refugees are settled, specifying whether they reside in camps or residential colonies. 

"In Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj they are residing in slums and in Khajuri Khas they are residing in rented accommodation," he had submitted. 

The Supreme Court clarified that it posed questions to ascertain whether Rohingya refugees lived in camps, as the type of relief needed would differ from that outlined in the PIL. Gonsalves noted that in other cases involving Rohingyas, the Centre had taken the position that they have the right to access public schools and hospitals. 

Initially, the Supreme Court suggested that since the matter concerns Rohingyas in Delhi and involves a challenge by the NGO against the Delhi government's circular, it might be suitable for them to approach the high court. 

The PIL requests authorities to direct free admission for all Rohingya children, regardless of Aadhaar cards, and permit their participation in all exams, including Class 10, 12, and graduation, without requiring ID proof. Additionally, it seeks government benefits such as free healthcare in public hospitals, subsidized food grains under the Antyodya Anna Yojana scheme, and entitlements under the Food Security Act for Rohingya families, similar to those available to other citizens, regardless of their citizenship status. 

 (With PTI Inputs) 

Updated 10:05 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

Ed Sheeran Makes Telugu Debut, Croons Chuttamalle At Bengaluru Concert
Entertainment News
Happy Teddy Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Images To Share With Partner
Lifestyle News
Punjab Man Dies of Heart Attack While Travelling to US Via Donkey Route
India News
Trump to Announce 25% Tariffs on Steel & Aluminum Escalating Trade War
World News
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to Lead Interactive Sessions Today
Education News
Ritika Sajdeh's Post After Rohit Sharma's 32nd ODI Ton Goes Viral
SportFit
'JEALOUS' PAK Fans Play Dirty Tricks Over Cuttack's Floodlight Debacle
SportFit
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Video of Lion Standing on Jeep Goes Viral, Netzens Ask Real or Fake?
Viral News
Assam Government Urges Centre to Establish Divyang University in State
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: