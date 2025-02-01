UGC NET Answer Key 2024 Out At ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET December 2024 exam can view and download the answer key from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key can raise challenges by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. Payments can be made using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI until 6 pm on February 3, 2025.

According to the official notice, challenges will only be considered if accompanied by the processing fee receipt. Challenges submitted through any other method besides online will not be accepted.

UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 link on the homepage and on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you'll need to log in with your credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, submit your details; the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the answers and download a copy for your records.

Step 6: It's advisable to keep a printed copy for future reference.

Direct Link - UGC NET Answer Key 2024