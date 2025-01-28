Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:25 IST, January 28th 2025

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Tomorrow, Check How to Download Admit Card and Other Details

The UKPSC has released the admit card for the RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on its official website. Check Details Here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Tomorrow | Image: File Photo

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Originally scheduled for January 25, 2025, the exam was rescheduled. It will take place tomorrow in a single session from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. 

The UKPSC has released the admit card for the RO/ARO Prelims Exam 2024 on its official website (ukpsc.net.in). Candidates participating in the exam must download and bring the admit card to the examination centre. 

UKPSC RO ARO Prelims: How to Download Admit Card  

Step 1: Visit the official UKPSC website at ukpsc.net.in. 

Step 2: on the link for the UKPSC RO/ARO Prelims 2024 admit card available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens. 

Step 4: 'Submit' to access and download your admit card. 

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download - UKPSC RO ARO Prelims Admit Card 

The UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam consists of two objective-type papers. Paper 1 covers General Studies, while Paper 2 covers General Hindi. Selection for the mains exam depends on candidates' performance in the prelims. The UKPSC RO/ARO prelims exam is worth 200 marks. Paper 1 contains 140 questions, and Paper 2 has 60 questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. For each incorrect answer, a 1/3 mark will be deducted. 

Updated 13:25 IST, January 28th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: