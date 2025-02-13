Search icon
Published 13:30 IST, February 13th 2025

UPSC IES, ISS 2025: Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

The UPSC IES, ISS 2025 application window is scheduled to be open until March 4, 2025. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
UPSC | Image: PTI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination (IES, ISS) 2025. Candidates can register for UPSC IES, ISS 2025 on the official website upsc.gov.in. 

The UPSC IES, ISS 2025 application window is scheduled to be open until March 4, 2025. The correction window will then open on March 5 and close on March 11, 2025. Find eligibility criteria, selection process details, and more below. 

UPSC IES, ISS 2025:  Eligibility Criteria 

To qualify for the Indian Economic Service: 

  • Must hold a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics. 
  • Degree must be from a University recognized by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or a deemed University under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. 
  • Alternatively, the degree can be from a Foreign University approved by the Central Government. 

To qualify for the Indian Statistical Service: 

  • Must have a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects. 
  • Alternatively, a Master's Degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics is accepted. 
  • Degrees must be from a university recognised by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or a deemed University under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. 
  • Alternatively, the degree can be from a Foreign University approved by the Central Government. 

UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2025: Steps to Register 

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website. 

Step 2: Register on the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform (mandatory for first-time applicants). 

Step 3: Login and complete the online application form. 

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and submit the form before the deadline. 

Direct Link to Apply - UPSC IES, ISS 2025 

UPSC IES, ISS 2025:  Application Fee 

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates exempt from fee payment) must pay a fee of Rs. 200. This can be done by depositing cash at any State Bank of India branch or using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card, UPI Payment, or Internet Banking from any bank. For more details, candidates can visit the official UPSC website. 

Updated 13:30 IST, February 13th 2025

