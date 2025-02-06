'Welfare of Students Very Close to Government's Heart': Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured that the government closely monitors the welfare of Indian students, particularly in regions affected by tensions or violence.

Jaishankar further stressed that the welfare of students is a top priority, saying that the "welfare of students is something very close to the government's heart."

On the question of monitoring of Indian students abroad post-conflict escalation, Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha said, "The government carefully monitors the welfare of Indian students and alerts them in case of the possibility of violence. If needed, the government remains prepared to run flights."

He added, "The government carefully monitors the numbers of students in all foreign countries. We also carefully monitor their welfare. Wherever there is a situation of tension or likelihood of violence, we alert students as we have done in Ukraine. Where there is a requirement for us to take any further steps, like running a flight for rescue, we are prepared, we always have contingency plans."

The External Affairs Minister further said that all embassies and ambassadors are instructed to take special care and ensure students' safety."

Depending on the situation, we have been very sympathetic, and very responsive, all embassies and all ambassadors have been told to take a special interest in the welfare of the students... I want to assure that the welfare of students is something very close to the government's heart. Every embassy today is very proactive in that regard," Jaishankar said.

Notably, the Israel-Palestine conflict in West Asia has escalated tensions in the region, with violent clashes and political instability affecting several countries. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, dismantle dangerous weapons, get rid of the destroyed buildings and work for economic development of the area.

On the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war has also escalated tensions, with the conflict entering its third year. The Russia-Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022.