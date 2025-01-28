Ahead of Delhi Polls, Riot Accused AIMIM Leader Tahir Hussain Granted Parole With Rs 2.4 Lakh Per Day Condition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court granted custody parole to former AAP councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain, allowing him to campaign for Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket, with a condition of depositing Rs 2.47 lakh per day as security expenses.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta approved Hussain's request to campaign under police custody from January 29 to February 3.

Imposing several conditions, the top court said Hussain would only be allowed to leave jail along with security during the day time and return each night.

Custody Parole Granted with Security Deposit Condition

The bench said Hussain's custody parole would be subject to the deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expenses.

Senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Hussain, had argued only four-five days were left for campaigning and said, "The place where my house is alleged to have been where the Delhi riots took place. I am fighting from Mustafabad seat and even for staying purposes, I am saying I will not go to the house and will stay in a hotel and provide details." Additional solicitor general S V Raju opposed the plea, saying his role in the riots was serious. If granted the relief, said Raju, everybody would fill a nomination form in jail.

The court asked Raju to seek instructions on what expenses and sort of security would be required and told Aggarwal to inform the undertakings Hussain proposed to give.

The order was passed on Hussain's plea to allow him to campaign in custody for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

The former councillor failed to secure interim bail on January 22, after a two-judge bench of the apex court gave a split verdict.