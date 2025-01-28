Search icon
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Amit Shah Accuses Kejriwal Of ‘Blocking’ PM Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana In Delhi

Published 18:59 IST, January 28th 2025

Amit Shah Accuses Kejriwal Of ‘Blocking’ PM Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana In Delhi

Reported by: Digital Desk
Amit Shah accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal of “blocking” PM Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana. | Image: PTI/Facebook

Delhi Elections 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal of “blocking” PM Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana and promised of giving free health care facilities up to Rs 10 lakhs. 

“Arvind Kejriwal has blocked PM Modi’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana. As soon as the Delhi government is formed, in the first cabinet itself, Delhi people will get free health care facilities up to Rs 10 lakhs,” Shah said while addressing a public rally at Kalkaji assembly constituency. 

“Senior citizens will get Rs 2500 pension and widows’ pension will be increased to Rs 3,000,” he added. 

Updated 18:59 IST, January 28th 2025

