Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi Seat Against BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh

BIG BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal , former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has lost the election from New Delhi seat against BJP 's Parvesh Sahib Singh aka Parvesh Verma. According to poll body, Kejriwal lost the election by a margin of over 1,800 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh secured a total of 25000 votes who defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal who was able to garner over 22000 votes.

In a AAP route in Delhi, not just Arvind Kejriwal, his close aide and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also from Jangpura seat by a margin of over 600 seats to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

The incumbent chief minister Atishi who was trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a thin margin of little over 200 votes after 9th round, won the election by a margin of over 3,000 votes.