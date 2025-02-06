Axis My India Exit Poll Predicts Region-Wise Collapse of AAP In Delhi

Delhi Exit Poll: Axis My India, whose exit poll on Delhi Assembly elections 2025 was yet to come, has finally revealed its numbers. Pollster Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India has done a region wise analysis and seat prediction of BJP , AAP, Congress and other parties in Delhi elections.

In its exit poll survey, Axis My India has predicted an edge for the BJP in all the 7 regions including South Delhi, North East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi.

In South Delhi, Axis My India has predicted 5 seats each for BJP, AAP while 0 for Congress and other parties.

In North East Delhi, the survey has predicted 6 seats for BJP, 4 for AAP, 0 for Congress and others.

In Chandni Chowk, the BJP is predicted to get 7 seats, 3 for AAP, and once again none for Congress or other parties.

In New Delhi region, Axis My India predicted 7 seats for BJP, 3 for Congress and zero for Congress and others.

In West Delhi, BJP may win 8 seats, AAP may get 2 while Congress, others may not be able to their accounts.

In East Delhi, BJP may bag 8 seats again, AAP might get 2 while once again Congress and others may not win even a single seat.

Overall, Axis My India has predicted a big win for the BJP with an absolute majority. The Saffron party's tally may land somewhere between 45-55, AAP may be restricted between 15-25, Congress and other parties may win 0-1 seats. Below is the region-wise breakup of predicted seats between BJP, AAP and Congress.